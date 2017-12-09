More than 1,500 shots towards Armenian posts

During the period from December 3 to 9, the operative situation on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces continued to remain relatively calm.

In the mentioned period, the opponent violated the ceasefire regime about 150 times firing more than 1,500 shots towards the Armenian posts. Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces also applied a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (1 shell) at the north-eastern side of the contact line.

Defence Army frontline units refrained from response actions and took the necessary steps to protect the military positions.

Artsakh Defence Ministry Press Service