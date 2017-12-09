Decisions on cyber security, small arms and conventional weapons, combating human trafficking, economic participation at OSCE Ministerial Council

The OSCE’s 57 participating States made a number of decisions at the close of the 24th Ministerial Council in Vienna today.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers of Germany, Austria, Italy and Slovakia, representing the previous, current and incoming Chairmanships of the OSCE, issued a statement highlighting their concern for developments within the OSCE area that have deepened mistrust, increased tensions, caused conflict and instability within and between States. The statement calls on States to work to together to rebuild trust and improve good neighbourly relations.

The Foreign Ministers of Germany, Austria and Italy – the OSCE Troika – also issued a statement on the crisis in and around Ukraine, calling for the implementation of a durable and verifiable ceasefire and a new impetus to intensify efforts to resolve the conflict.

In the decisions taken at the close of the Ministerial Council, participating States agreed to enhance OSCE efforts to reduce the risks of conflict stemming from the use of Information and Communication Technologies, and to reinforce and expand efforts to lessen the threat posed by small arms and light weapons and stockpiles of conventional ammunition.

Decisions were also adopted to strengthen activities to prevent trafficking in human beings, and to combat all forms of child trafficking, including for sexual exploitation, as well as other forms of sexual exploitation of children.

In a wide-ranging decision on economic participation in the OSCE area, the 57 agreed to intensify co‑operation on economic activities, promote good governance, and further enhance efforts to encourage employment opportunities for women and of young people.

Referring to the positive developments in recent weeks in the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, the Ministerial Council adopted a statement welcoming the concrete confidence-building measures taken by the Sides and called on them to continue to work towards further tangible progress.

The participating States agreed that the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council will be held in Milan, Italy on 6 and 7 December 2018.