Artsakh Foreign Minister Received Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia

On December 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Armen Ashotyan.

The sides noted the need to coordinate the efforts of the two Republics for fulfilling the objectives of the foreign policy agenda. In this context, they stressed the importance of activating parliamentary diplomacy as a way of advancing All-Armenian interests.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on a range of issues of mutual interest took place.

