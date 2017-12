On 9 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received human right defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and headed by him delegation.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the protection of human rights and cooperation between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian states.

Artsakh Republic human rights defender Ruben Melikyan attended the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT