These contacts legitimize us to present Artsakh in foreign political arena: Armen Ashotyan

Joint session of Permanent Foreign Relations of Armenia and Artsakh Parliaments launched today in Stepanakert. Members of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly delegation include Karen Bekaryan, Shirak Torosyan, Araik Aghababyan and Artak Zeynalyan, headed by the Committee Chairman Armen Ashotyan.

In his opening speech, Artsakh National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghulyan said that an inter-parliamentary joint session of cooperation was held in Yerevan recently, the results of which were assessed by the Artsakh parliamentarians as interesting and useful.

“Today’s meeting is the best proof that our relations with the sixth convocation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia have become more intensive and more targeted.

We have taken a respectable path to develop comprehensive relations between the two Armenian states, and the inter-parliamentary ties have a major role in that”, Ashot Ghulyan noted.

In his speech Armen Ashotyan stressed that the Armenian Parliament is also a unique speaker for the people of Artsakh and the parliament of Artsakh, given the current international situation, though temporary.

“We are also in a common military-political territory, and from this point of view, foreign policy is one of the important tools for ensuring the military and political environment, therefore, the format of our meetings is aimed at taking steps in the foreign political field, especially in terms of a secure environment formation, in line with the expectations of the Artsakh parliament and Artsakh people”, Armen Ashotyan emphasized.

According to him, back in May-June, a joint action plan was outlined to make the inter-parliamentary relations maximally field-based: “I am glad to note: at this point we can say that the program is completed, as all the arrangements reached on the inter-committee cooperation have been brought to life”.

Arzik Mkhitaryan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of Artsakh National Assembly, particularly mentioned, that Artsakh National Assembly Committee on Foreign Relations does not have the tools to be able to present the Artsakh issue in the world: “This is also the reason why we want to carry out joint activities and to make our voice heard in the world”.

David ABAGHYAN