‘Acting person’ in well-known ‘SAS’ supermarket recording is Artak Sargsyan’s brother

“There will be no intolerance towards corruption. This means that any fact will become a subject of investigation. And we must ensure whether what grounds will be found as a result of investigation and whom we will call to account, as we are in another legal dimension in this regard”, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Sargsyan told journalists.

Journalists inquired from the Prosecutor General about the scandalous recording of the “SAS” supermarket taken during the election period, in which the employees were being urged to vote for the Republicans and for Artak Sargsyan, about the well-known recording of school principals, and “zibileaks” case. “There might be many cases, including the ones you named, that do not ground any features of crime in someone’s actions”, said the Prosecutor, adding that if the “SAS” case was not brought to the court, no one was sued, then there was no enough evidence.

In response to the question, whether the published recording is not a basis for initiating a criminal case, Arthur Davtyan said, “Recordings are important factual data, but depending on the way of taking the recording, it may either be considered as evidence or not”.

Arthur Davtyan affirmed that the speaker in the recording was “SAS” supermarket’s owner, Republican member Artak Sargsyan’s brother. He was also interrogated. The prosecutor did not answer the questions clearly, whether what he had told during the interrogation, why he was threatening people. He said: “Believe me, if we had the opportunity to bring someone to account for the act, we would not hesitate even for a moment. As far as I know, there was no circumstance left unclear in that case, all the circumstances were clarified, which did not contain any crime”.

Nelly GRIGORYAN