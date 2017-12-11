Killer Ramil Safarov promoted to colonel-lieutenant

Azerbaijani serviceman Ramil Safarov who axed Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan to death in Hungary got a new rank, reports minval.az.

According to the information on the social networks, some time ago Ramil Safarov got the rank of colonel-lieutenant.

In 2006 he was sentenced to life imprisonment in Budapest, Hungary for axing to death sleeping Gurgen Margaryan. In 2012 he was extradited and transferred to Azerbaijan, where Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, freed from the term of his punishment.