Read count: * Share Print

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ashot Danielyan; the Head of the Department of Sport of Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science and Sport; told Artsakhpress that Artur Arushanyan won the world champion’s title in the weight category up to 60 kg. Artsakh sportsman Artur Arushanyan won a victory over Russia representative Farid Kasumov.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.