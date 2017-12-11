Armenia’s FM: Armenians feel moral obligation to contribute to international efforts for prevention of genocides, crimes against humanity

Statement by Edward Nalbandian on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime

As we mark today the International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of Genocide we join our voice with all those who strive to ensure that “never again” is a solemn promise that is universally respected and kept.

As a people that passed through the horrors of Genocide, Armenians feel moral obligation to contribute to the international efforts for prevention of genocides, crimes against humanity. In 2015 due to the efforts of Armenia the United Nations Human Rights Council passed a unanimous Resolution on the Genocide Prevention while again on our initiative the UN General Assembly assigned December 9th as an International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of Genocide.

Since 2015, 9 December has become a solid platform for manifestation of our collective resolve against the recurrence of this crime. It also bears an important mission of raising awareness and promoting education about the crimes against humanity.

On the next December 9th the International Commemoration Day will gain even more significance since it will coincide with the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. It will provide an opportunity to once again reaffirm the importance of the Convention.

However, 70 years passed the world is not immune from this “odious scourge”. It is imperative to redouble the international efforts aimed at reinvigoration of the prevention agenda.

We hope that the 70th anniversary of the Convention will give a new impetus to the international efforts in this regard.