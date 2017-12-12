Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:37 | December 12 2017
December 12 2017

Defense Army soldier receives fatal shot by fellow soldier

On December 11, at around 19: 30, in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army, a Defense Army soldier, Narek Marzpetuni Adibekyan, born in 1996,  received a fatal shot by a fellow soldier.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

The Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry shares the grief of loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.

 

Artsakh Defense Ministry Press Service

