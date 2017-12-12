‘I was on the site of some scenes of unspeakable horror,’ Canadian MP on his visit to Artsakh

Tony Clement, Member of Parliament of the Conservative Party of Canada, urges Canada’s government not to allow the escalation of Artsakh conflict.

“While of course there are numerous examples of human rights abuses that deserve to be highlighted, I would like to emphasize the current human right situation in the Republic of Artsakh or Nagorno-Karabakh,” said MP.

He noted that he traveled to the region this summer and observed first-hand conflict there and horrific human rights abuses “inflicted upon people who ultimately only wish to live in peace”. “We met with mothers who lost sons, servicemen, and others in the conflicts. I was on the site of some scenes of unspeakable horror,” said Tony Clement.

He hoped for a peaceful and prosperous Artsakh where people can live side by side with their neighbors including Azerbaijan. He also reminded that the Artsakh conflict is mediated through the Organization for Security and Co-operation [OSCE] in Europe of which Canada is a full member.

“I urge the government to condemn human right abuses in the region and work to deter further escalation of the conflict,” concluded Clement.