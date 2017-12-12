Alexander Varpetyan, public figure in France banned from entry into Armenia: HRD

It is already 15 years that French public figure Alexander Varpetyan’s entry into Armenia is banned. Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office deals with his protection of rights, which has lodged an appeal to the Administrative court against National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia.

On December 18 the first initial trial will be held on this case. “The institute of unwanted persons is anti-democratic, the ban of entry can be understandable in one case alone when the person is engaged in supranational crimes, who can be regarded as a threat with his steps. Here we have a structural, legislative gap which they do not want to correct. It is not so that the persons having adopted the law do not understand that it is not proportionate, here the issue is that it is a tool which can be used when wanted… we deal with a person’s, according to the views, illegal persecution”, told the head of HCA Vanadzor Office, Arthur Sakunts.

HCA Vanadzor Office lawyer Ani Chatinyan explained that there is no legal order on banning Varpetyan’s entry into the Republic of Armenia: “We simply have a rejection decision, which is substantiated – his activity is a threat to the country’s security.”

Human rights defender Vardan Harutyunyan added that the right pathway of restoring Varpetyan’s rights is chosen – by the court, and in such cases, the public should also stand beside those people.

Arpine SIMONYAN