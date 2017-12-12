EU wants its presence in Armenia’s economy, side by side with EAEU: French Ambassador

The Ambassador of France to Armenia, Jonathan Lacôte considers the signing of the Comprehensive and Enlarged Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the EU a historical event. He emphasized: “It should be clearly understood that the agreement is a unique document in its form. It is still the only agreement which has been signed with a state which is EAEU member. The whole interest of the agreement is in the fact that Armenia, being a full member to the EAEU, can also have special relations with the EU.”

As stated by French Ambassador, the European identity of the Republic of Armenia is not even slightly doubted, and, naturally, each country should choose the value system dear to it on its own.

To the view implying as much as the Ambassador of France regards the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU a unique and historical one, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is skeptic that the EU’s agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan will result in significant changes, forasmuch as in those countries Russia’s influence is big, Jonathan Lacôte responded: “The Russian Federation is present on Armenia’s economic panorama: this is evident, but we, other European countries as well, want to see our part of participation in the economic context of the Republic of Armenia. The economy of the Republic of Armenia is not the gata or cake which everyone wants to share, but the cake and the pie which everyone wants to make bigger.”

As assured by the Ambassador, French companies, which want to enter the Republic of Armenia, are conscious that Armenia is EAEU member, and they should have the Russian competition field in front of them.

The Ambassador estimated the political relations between Armenia and France as “excellent”. He informed that in 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Armenia is planned. Now preparations are being made.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN