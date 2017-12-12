Serzh Sargsyan’s statements to become true

“Do not meddle in the economy, do not sponsor separate branches of it, no high-ranking official has the right to engage in the economy, remove those, make it independent, and you will see the result will triple in a short time”, this is “Tsarukyan” faction MP Sergey Bagratyan’s appeal to President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. He has submitted his appeal in form of suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Referring to the President’s speech made on Saturday, where the latter told that after a few years we will reach 10 thousand dollars per capita GDP, Sergey Bagratyan said that it does not surprise him. He believes that it is possible, but only in case of implementation of his appeal, because he believes that development is possible only in conditions of free competition. Moreover, he believes that in this case a return of population can be expected: “Everyone will return in that case. Now I do not see any prerequisites. The government is unable to provide free economic competition, this is for sure. Under the leadership of the President the highest authority of the country should make a decision and take an action: to provide free economic competition, and the country will make progress”.

Opposition MP says if the government is not ready to “free the politics”, which he believes is for sure, then at least they should make the economy free. Whereas, currently both are “constrained”.

Nelly GRIGORYAN