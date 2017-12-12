Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:10 | December 12 2017
PM visits Ministry of Defense

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited today the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

The Head of Government first attended a closed exhibition intended for members of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Republic of Armenia to get acquainted with the samples of military equipment and armament, created or developed in Armenia over the past two years.

After viewing the exhibits, the Premier chaired a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission at the Ministry of Defense, which discussed the program of research and experimental-design activities in 2018.

