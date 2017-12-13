Armenian Assembly congratulates Armenia’s new Honorary Consul in Chicago, board member Oscar Tatosian

The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) congratulates its Board Member, Oscar Tatosian, for being appointed the newest Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia based in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Consular Office is Armenia’s third Honorary Consulate in the United States, following the establishment of offices in Fresno (2014) and Las Vegas (2015). In this position, Tatosian will run the representative office of the Republic of Armenia in the Midwest region of the United States, help foster friendships and partnerships between the two nations, facilitate trade and cooperation in various fields, and host cultural events.

“Oscar Tatosian’s passion for Armenia and the Armenian community is amply demonstrated by his philanthropy and active involvement within the community. We know that he will serve as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in the state of Illinois with great distinction,” Assembly Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian said. “Over the decades, Oscar has proven to be a strong, dedicated, and reliable leader who, through his hard work and tenacity, has contributed greatly to the Armenian cause. He knows the challenges that Armenia and Artsakh face, as well as understands American politics and how to work with community members and our elected officials to bring about positive results for our homeland,” they added.

Tatosian has been a noted leader in the Armenian American community for decades. He is a longtime member of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church and has served as a past Diocesan Council chair. Tatosian is also on the Board of the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). Chicago-born Tatosian is President of Oscar Isberian Rugs, Inc., an importer and retailer of oriental carpets, with manufacturing relationships in the Near and Middle East.

“Congratulations to Mr. Oscar Tatosian, who comes from a business background and brings to the job his numerous talents, years of experience and community service,” the Embassy to the Republic of Armenia noted in a written statement.

