EU launches Young Experts Scheme in Armenia

Last week, the EU Delegation to Armenia announced the launch of the Young Experts Scheme Armenia (YES) project that will offer opportunities for young people to gain experience in the country’s civil service.

The EU has already selected 21 young professionals aged between 25 and 35, from more than 300 applicants, to be enrolled in this one-year project. “Almost half of the selected experts are from the Armenian Diaspora, who will bring their skills and expertise,” said a press release by the EU Delegation to the country.

The YES Armenia offers a unique opportunity for young professionals to contribute to Armenia’s development by bringing new dynamics, energy and modernisation to the civil service. Young professionals will work on specific government priority projects for 12 months.

“This project is about reform,” said the Head of the EU Delegation, Piotr Świtalski. “The acronym of the project is very inspiring: YES. This exudes positive energy, something Armenia needs.”

“12 months is a short period of time, so don’t waste your time. If you succeed, we will continue to support this type of initiative,” Świtalski concluded.