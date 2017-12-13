Baku wants to buy weapons from Italy: political scientist urges our ambassadors neutralize this danger

On December 7, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Italian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Augusto Massari, and discussed the prospects of cooperation with defence industry Italian companies producing weapons and military equipment.

In an interview with Aravot.am political scientist Gagik Hambaryan said that Armenia should do everything to prevent Italy from selling arms to Azerbaijan.

“We all know well that the European Union and the United States have agreed not to sell attacking and military equipment to the countries involved in the Artsakh conflict. Unlike Russia, which sells weapons both to Azerbaijan and Armenia, the EU countries and the United States have so far preferred not to violate this order. It is in our interests because Azerbaijan has been trying to buy weapon from the largest European arms producing countries for many years, which it fails. And now it is not accidental that the Azerbaijani authorities try to revive their policy. I see great dangers here. Italy might not give up the temptation to sell weapons because competition in the arms market is very fierce.

I should point out that Italy is the 4th country in Europe in terms of arms production, it is behind Germany, Great Britain and France. Italy has a very advanced military industry, so advanced that Italy satisfies 90 percent of its arms demand with its own production. More than 100 large, medium and small companies are involved in the Italian military industry, where, according to some data, work about 60 thousand people. Italy is mainly known for its production of military aircraft and helicopters, as well as tanks, armoured vehicles, and high-quality military ships.

I should note that one of the most famous military corporations of Italy is “Finmeccanica”, whose annual production is 13 billion euros, 50 percent of which is exported. “Fiat” is well-known in the military industry, which, unfortunately, in Armenia and in many countries, is well-known as a vehicle-building company. “Fincantieri” produces warships, and famous “Pietro Beretta” company is known for producing guns and rifles. Together with the US, Italy produces the popular American F104 aircraft, as well as “Chinuk” and “Cobra” helicopters. Let us also talk about the “Alfa Romeo” corporation, which is again known as a vehicle-building company in Armenia and in many countries of the world, but it has a great role in the Italian military industry and produces engines. “Air Italy”, which already produces F204 modified American military planes and “Augusta”, which produces military helicopters are also well-known.

Taking all this into account, we must do everything to neutralize the cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in the purchase of military equipment, because it poses a great threat to Armenia and Artsakh. It is not enough that Azerbaijan is buying modern Russian and Israeli military equipment, now Italy might join those too. Now the Armenian authorities, as well as our Diaspora, our embassies in Rome and Vatican should do everything to neutralize this danger, because indeed the application of Italian military equipment in the Artsakh conflict zone may bring no good results for us”.

Nune AREVSHATYAN