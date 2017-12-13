‘Since January 1 serious price increases expected in country and tax burden to increase’: New tax law passes

The Code on amendments and additions to the Tax Code, which specifically suggests changing the provision on mortgage loan compensation, was put to the vote at the National Assembly session.

A number of MPs, including two National Assembly Vice Presidents Sharmazanov and Arpine Hovhannisyan are on a business trip. They have left their position in a written form in favour of the project in advance, but “Yelq” MP Artak Zeynalyan asked whether those MPs who have left their position in a reference, are aware that 15 laws have been left out of the package, they did not participate in the discussion and the question is, whether they are for the projects those 15 laws included or excluded. Zeynalyan said that they could not vote automatically, without being aware of the changes. National Assembly President Ara Babloyan said that the Secretariat would give an explanation after the session.

Head of the Republican faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said: “All members of Republican faction were well aware of the agenda and they presented as much writing as was necessary”.

Member of “Tsarukyan” faction Sergey Bagratyan inquired: “Is there any possibility that no MP will come to the session at all, will send references and vote?”. Babloyan answered: “If no MP appears, we will not have quorum, and will not be able to vote”. Ara Babloyan assured that they are working in accordance to the law: “If you have a problem, you can make a suggestion to make a change in the law”.

National Assembly Vice President Mikayel Melkumyan said that they would vote against this draft, as the tax law is constantly changing, and businessmen cannot work with a law changing once in 6 months.

Khosrov Harutyunyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs responded that though it is necessary to be prudent when making changes to the Tax Code, if it results in the improvement of the state of the businessmen, mitigation of the tax regime, then such changes must be made.

“Yelq” MP Edmon Marukyan said that this Tax Code will come into force on January 1, 2018, and after its entry into force, serious price increases are expected in the country and the tax burden will increase. He said that they were against the draft.

The draft was passed with 61 votes for and 35 votes against.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN