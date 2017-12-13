Domestic violence prevention draft passes with 75 votes for

The scandalous draft law on “Prevention of domestic violence, protection of domestic violence victims and restoration of solidarity in the family” was completely adopted with 75 for, 12 against and 8 abstentions votes after the second reading.

The main speaker of the Draft Law Vigen Kocharyan managed to convince two other MPs that the law will have a positive effect. 73 MPs had voted for in first reading, today 75 MPs were for. Those who had been categorically against this draft did not change their position, and again voted against. And the number of abstaining voters increased by two. 6 MPs had abstained during the first reading.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN