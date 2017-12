According to the Ministry of ES of RA on December 13 by 09:00 black ice is formed in some roads of Armenia.

Black ice is formed on Sotk-Karvachar, Stepanavan-Vanadzor highways, Vardenyats Pass and on the roads of Tashir town of Lori Province and Hrazdan town of Kotayk Province.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles.