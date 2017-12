In the Republic

In the daytime of December 13, on 14-18 no precipitation is predicted.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On December 14 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh the air temperature will go down by 3-4 degrees, on 15 it will go up by 3-4 degrees. In other regions it will not change considerably.

In Yerevan

