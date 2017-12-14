Who is ‘Sasna Tsrer 2’ coordinator? NSS-disclosed group to have military headquarter holding secret meetings

As informed, the National Security of Armenia has disclosed so-called “Sasna Tsrer 2” group which has operated on Facebook under Martin Avagyan’s profile. The group entitled “Soldiers for Justice”, according to the NSS has prepared to implement terrorist operations against authority representatives. And the coordinator of the group has been R. K. Most possibly, we speak about Robert Koorkian, who resides in California, the U.S. Furthermore, Koorkian is within the friends’ list of a lot of journalists, following his publications, it becomes clear that mainly the RPA officials are targeted – Serzh Sargsyan, Eduard Sharmazanov, Hakob Hakobyan, Hermine Naghdalyan, publications on also the former member of the Committee on state and Legal Affairs of the Parliament, Hovhannes Sahakyan, etc., also exist. We studied which of the users share Martin Avagyan’s publications, urges for violence and always follow the profile and revealed a set of things. Firstly, on Martin Avagyan’s profile the rules of membership to that group, principles of secrecy are written and how to give an oath. Pursuant to those rules, “The oath constitutes writing on a simple white paper – SJ (Soldiers for Justice – ed.) and your residence, for example: SJ Norq, SJ Komitas on the top, and the oath text of the Soldiers for Justice on the bottom, which can be found on Martin Avagyan’s profile.”

Such handwritten posts, swearing to become the group member, amounted to 2-3 on Martin Avagyan’s profile. They called on to join their fight and mentioned: “Fake leaders will of course come forth, who will call on for a peaceful fight, but the time works to the detriment of the country and salvation requires already extreme means. Not a sole member of the band occupied the country is going to remain without punishment. They should pay by their own lives and health for lethal damages they gave to the country.”

SJ has also had a specified military headquarter which has defined the rules of behavior of its “soldiers”. The publications unveil that from September 20-22 the “secret oath military exercises” of those soldiers have been held. A row of users have commented on that publication, wishing them “to be cautious”, they have mentioned –let God protect you.

Pursuant to one of the publications, the group members are given the following advice: “When all other rights are violated, the right to uprising becomes indisputable. Our country starves for justice. Join the partisan movement! Be temperate! Follow SJ announcements and act respectively. Refrain from Facebook discussions!”

