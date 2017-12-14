Prime Minister, Haigazian University rector discuss educational programs and strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora ties

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Paul Haydostyan, Rector of Haigazian University in Beirut.

To begin with, the Prime Minister noted that Haigazian University has always been highly appreciated in Armenia for providing high-quality university education and making a valuable contribution to Armenian studies.

The Head of Government highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Haigazian University and Armenia’s educational and scientific institutions, including the exchange of experience and the implementation of fellowship programs.

During the meeting, reference was made to the furtherance of Armenia-Diaspora ties, as well as to the realization of the Diaspora’s potential.