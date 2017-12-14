RPA decides Serzh Sargsyan becomes PM: Galust Sahakyan

Within RPA everyone has already decided on who will be the PM candidate. The former president of the Parliament explained: “At this moment everyone has decided and if we ask anyone, I doubt they will not give the same answer. The person who has participated in the comprehensive fate of our country – independence, war, hardships and has a political prop, is Serzh Sargsyan.”

Galust Sahakyan states, that in politics there are no indisputable figures, simply those people are chosen as the representatives of the public in the result of political conditions. This is the answer to the question whether among RPA members Serzh Sargsyan is an indisputable authority: “At the moment it is not so that Serzh Sargsyan is an indisputable authority, but it is Serzh Sargsyan himself.” Asked whether Karen Karapetyan, who has not participated in the processes for the country’s independence, has no right to be a PM, Galust Sahakyan explained – he does not have a political prop: “If Karen Karapetyan had political strength and a power to be able to overcome… you say Karen Karapetyan all the time, but I do not think that the issue goes on that path. I say, that Serzh Sargsyan is going to be the PM. We should do everything for him to want that. No such thing can happen that Serzh Sargsyan does not want to become the PM.”

Galust Sahakyan has not thought a lot about the President’s person, but he is sure, he will represent the RPA again: “I will express my opinion again during discussions. There are a lot of people who deserve it and can take that position, but inasmuch as the discussions have not been held yet, that issue has not occurred in front of me”, he stated.

Asked whether “Yelq’s” nomination of a PM candidate will disturb RPA plans, Galust Sahakyan replied: “I would like the opposition to represent a PM candidate as well, but I strain my attention and see that they do not go for risky steps.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN