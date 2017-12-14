Christmas charity lunch dedicated to Armenia in Stockholm

The annual Christmas charity lunch of the International Women’s Club of Stockholm took place on the 12th of December 2017, at the Swedish Royal Opera building. This year it was dedicated to Armenia and was organized in cooperation with the Embassy of Armenia.

The President of the International Women’s Club of Stockholm, Ms. Pirjo Soppi-Sandell conveyed her gratitude to Ambassador of Armenia Artak Aptionian and his spouse for sponsoring this annual event.

More than 150 participants of the event – among them Countess Maria Bernadotte, female ambassadors and diplomats, members of IWC – had an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of Armenia, to taste Armenian sweets and wine. Songs of Armenian famous composer Komitas were performed by Armenian musical trio “Haykani” of Stockholm. A booklet about Armenia and Armenian seasons celebrations as well as traditional New Year sweet bag was prepared by the Embassy.

All the profits of the event including from the auction of Armenian souvenirs, brandies and wines will be donated to the Armenian Lighthouse Charitable Foundation which provides support to Armenian children and mothers at risk.