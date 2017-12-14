‘I have not had any group and do not have one, I have had an ideology, which the public has approved of’: interview with Robert Koorkian

Facebook user Robert Koorkian accused of preparing terrorist operations who is searched for by the National Security Service, confirmed the news during the interview with Aravot.am.

Asked whether he had prepared terrorist operation, and whether NSS publication was correct, he responded: “They have accused me of calling on people to armed uprising… Well, to the Republic of Armenia all opposing people are terrorists.”

To the question implying whether he has had a group, “Sasna Tsrer 2”, what had he planned to do in particular, which made them write they had prepared terrorist operations, Koorkian replied: “I have not had any group and I do not have one, I have had an idea which the people have approved of, and which frightened the authorities.”

To what was the idea in particular, he answered: “The idea has been the following: in this condition created by the authorities, that Armenian people do not have a right to speech and are deprived of making a peaceful change of authorities through elections, the right to uprising is justified.”

Asked by what methodology and means, and if he spoke about armed rebellion, whether he has had a certain plan to occupy some buildings, damage any officials, he replied: “No, I have told – if an MP can say impertinently, that the poor people cannot live, so let them not to live and they are not subject to punishment, then the people has a right to self-defense by any means.”

We also asked whether he has had followers in the Republic of Armenia, carried out secret meetings around that idea, he answered: “Open the Armenian Facebook and you will see that the whole freedom-aspiring Armenian nation is filled with disguise towards this nation-abolishing authorities. It is not peculiar to me alone. I do not have any certain supporters, and moreover, I have not organized meetings.”

There are different ways of changing the authority, how have you imagined that process, if not by elections? To this Koorkian responded: “I have expressed an opinion, which, taking into consideration the circumstances, Armenians all over the world have approved of, and if you look from that perspective, we may say that I have supporters.”

He assured that they have not held any meeting, the National Security Service misinterprets, as stated by him, and what the military-political headquarter has been engaged in, he replied: “It has made announcements alone and tried to call on our people to struggle for their fatherland, decolonization and for Armenia and Artsakh territorial integrity.”

Asked what he was going to do now, after knowing that NSS searches for him, he did not reply.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN