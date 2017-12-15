On pragmatism again

The relations between Turkey and Israel are spoiled again. And, moreover, again because of Palestine. It means, that they will again start to speak about recognizing the Armenian Genocide in Israeli Knesset. This may inspire some people, but in vain: firstly, hardly it will happen, this issue, as always, is a topic for a light political blackmail. And the most important is that nothing will change after the recognition or non-recognition of the Genocide by anyone.

It is another question that in this situation, when Azerbaijan has recognized Eastern Israel as Palestine’s capital, Israel perhaps will not sell weapons to our military adversary. That is a goal for which it is worth to endeavor, forasmuch as it directly relates to the security of our state. Otherwise – the dreams about “world peace”…

I again speak about pragmatism. But with a sole pragmatism we cannot move forward. With dreams alone – as well. Two together bring success both to the person and nation. Yes, we need to dream. The question is – about what? About Putin fighting with Turks and giving us Masis as a present in the result? About Armenia becoming from sea to sea? About invading Baku? These are not dreams, but illusions of people with complexes. It is a little similar to the conversations of Armenian philistines: “Why do I not have 4 “Brabuses”?” I believe, when someone or a nation wishes for something strongly, it comes true. But the aforementioned are not real wishes, they are empty conversations, the authors of which know themselves, that they will never become a reality.

For example, I dream that Armenia becomes a technologically developed, law-abiding, democratic state, where the citizens will have precise goals both personal and public, and where public reconciliation and tolerance exists. These are, in my opinion, the real national aspirations.

And when will we feel that from this perspective something is changing? Very simply, at the moment when “we have been slaughtered” and “inner Turk” expressions vanish from our socio-political vocabulary.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN