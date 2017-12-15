Very healthy desire: Serzh Sargsyan on Karen Karapetyan’s desire to hold Prime Minister’s post

In an exclusive interview with Armenia TV, in response to the remark, that Karen Karapetyan has said several times that he is ready to continue holding the post of Prime Minister, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said: “The time has not come yet. When it comes, I will announce. We finally have the right to determine who and wherever can work more efficiently.

As to Karen Karapetyan’s desire, it is a very good, healthy, rational desire. Karen Karapetyan as Prime Minister is a very acceptable person for us. You should not try to seek something else between the lines. This refers those who do. The time will arrive and we will declare our decisions”.

In response to interviewer Artak Aleksanyan’s remark: “You do not look like an official who concludes his career”, Serzh Sargsyan said: “In all cases, this is the right way, until the last moment you should honestly perform the commitments you have voluntarily taken. I must be ready to perform my duties until the last moment. After that we will see what will happen”.