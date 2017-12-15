Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:07 | December 15 2017
14:07 | December 15 2017

Bako Sahakyan received a delegation of the Armenian healthcare ministry led by minister Levon Altounyan.

Bako Sahakyan received a delegation of the Armenian healthcare ministry led by minister Levon Altounyan.

On 15 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a delegation of the Armenian healthcare ministry led by minister Levon Altounyan.

A range of issues relating to cooperation of the two Armenian states’ relevant structures in the healthcare sphere were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan noted that numerous projects were implemented in the Artsakh healthcare sphere with the efficient support of Mother Armenia, underlining that he anticipated sustained enhancement of the close cooperation in the future too.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook