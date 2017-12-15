Nobel Arustamyan: ‘Henrikh Mkhitaryan known all over the world’

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the question, whether to what club the captain of the Armenian national team “may move from Manchester United” during the winter transfer window, were the main topic of the Yerevan-Moscow TV bridge, organized at Sputnik Armenia Press Centre yesterday.

The guests of the teleconference were the representatives of the leading Armenian media and the football commentator of Russian “Match TV,” the author of “Henrikh 22” film, Nobel Arustamyan.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of Armenia’s prides. He has achieved great heights and brings recognition to his people. Any country you go in the world and give his name, everybody knows him. That is great, he has fans everywhere. When it comes to his homeland he is maximum open, helpful and adequate”, said Nobel Arustamyan.

In response to the question, whether what information he has about the situation around Henrikh Mkhitaryan in “Manchester United” and about him not being integrated in the team recently, which is the most concerning question for Armenian football fans, Nobel Arustamyan said: “I hope the situation will develop in favour of Henrikh. No football player has an ideal career, everyone faces challenges, and that is normal. There is also a problem of competition. So Henrikh’s fans and Armenia should not feel desperate. Henrikh will definitely play, score goals, will try to improve and make everyone happy. Mkhitaryan’s entire career is a development. He has had difficult stages in “Borussia”, “Shakhtar”, even in “Pyunik” and has overcome all of them. I think this is another stage that should be overcome and endured”.

Nobel Arustamyan found it difficult to answer clearly the clarifying question of Aravot.am, whether by saying Mkhitaryan would definitely play, and score goals, he meant he would play in “Manchester United”, or in another club. He said: “Currently, Henrikh is a “Manchester United” player, but there is a transfer window. There are rumours that he might move to another England club, Italy or Germany. Henrikh is a top-class player and it is obvious. Any European specialist I talk to evaluates Mkhitaryan as a super-player. If Henrikh Mkhitaryan has problems in “Manchester United” now, he is in demand throughout Europe, because Mkhitaryan is a very important player and can greatly strengthen the top clubs around the world. But whether in what club Henrikh will score goals, I do not know. I am commenting on the Italian championship, and I personally would like to see him in one of the Italian top clubs”, said the football expert.

Ashot HAKOBYAN