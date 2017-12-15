Young man hunts animals with utmost cruelty: EcoNews.am

December 10 is World Animal Protection Day. It is more than difficult to speak about protection of animal rights in Armenia. During the whole year EcoNews.am nature protection information website represented to the public series of cases which witness, in essence, the lack of awareness and responsible attitude towards the animals.

Let us represent another case which, according to the specialists, is beyond the logic of a healthy person and stands out by a particular barbarism. This 25 years old young man has an “unusual” hobby: he treats the animals with a special cruelty, eats any kind of animal and announces about it publicly on social networks.

The cruelty through which he “hunts”, as told by him, is worth attention. On the photograph below, after hunting the wolf, the young man has slaughtered the animal and loaded the photographs with the whole contents of the wolf’s organism on the internet. The latter comments the photograph: “… I have removed its heart, cut the teeth via tools and dried the half of its lung, painted with lacquer…”

It becomes clear from the photographs and their comments loaded by 25 years old Khoren Grigoryan, that the latter kills animals not subject to hunting and moreover, eats such species of animals which would be difficult to name “tasty”. The young man, according to his own comments, has eaten a wolf, fox and its baby kits, hedgehog, lizard, snake and even very small animals.