Baseline Measurement Exercise against the Principles of Public Administration launched in Armenia

With the support of the EU funded Development and Strategic Studies project the Government of Armenia (GoA) organised a workshop in Yerevan on 5th December 2017 to discuss the progress in the areas of public administration.

The event was opened by the Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan. The EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Antoni Świtalski and Bernard Brunet, the Head of the Unit of the Directorate General NEAR, also delivered opening remarks. The workshop was attended by the development partners and representatives of Armenian Government institutions who gave a brief overview of the progress on ongoing reforms. National interventions were followed by SIGMA (Support for Improvement in Governance and Management), a joint European Commission and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) initiative, presentation on the Principles of Public Administration and exchange of similar baseline measurement experience from Serbia.

With this workshop, the GoA has launched the baseline measurement exercise against the Principles of Public Administration in Armenia, which will be conducted in 2018 by SIGMA in partnership with the EU funded Development and Strategic Studies project. The Principles define what good governance means in practice and are derived from international standards, as well as good practices in EU member states and OECD countries.

The baseline measurement is aimed at designing and pursuing further reforms in different areas of public administration. A comprehensive measurement of the state of affairs in public administration will allow the Government of Armenia to prioritise reform measures in the areas of service delivery, policy development, civil service reform, accountability of Government and public procurement.

The Baseline Measurement Roadmap presented during the workshop envisions completion of the baseline measurement in Armenia by November 2018.