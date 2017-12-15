Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:35 | December 15 2017
17:35 | December 15 2017

Turkish news agency correspondent tries to hit Armenian expert

Turkish news agency correspondent tries to hit Armenian expert

A dispute broke out on the Russian TV channel “Zvezda” when a Turkish expert tried to hit the Armenian speaker during a discussion on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

I want to calm down Armenian and Syrian Turkophob experts, who downgrade Turkey’s role”, said a correspondent of the Turkish “Anadolu” news agency, an Azeri Fuad Abbasov, then stood up and tried to settle the dispute with Armenian expert Sargis Tsaturyan through fists.

The announcers and another Armenian expert Gevorg Mirzoyan intervened to prevent the fight.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Press

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook