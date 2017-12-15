Turkish news agency correspondent tries to hit Armenian expert

A dispute broke out on the Russian TV channel “Zvezda” when a Turkish expert tried to hit the Armenian speaker during a discussion on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“I want to calm down Armenian and Syrian Turkophob experts, who downgrade Turkey’s role”, said a correspondent of the Turkish “Anadolu” news agency, an Azeri Fuad Abbasov, then stood up and tried to settle the dispute with Armenian expert Sargis Tsaturyan through fists.

The announcers and another Armenian expert Gevorg Mirzoyan intervened to prevent the fight.