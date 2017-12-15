New Year city to be set up in Renaissance Square, Stepanakert

Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Sergey Shahverdyan, presented the program of New Year celebrations at a press conference.

New Year city Kaghandavan will be set up in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert. “We plan to set 16 cabins, where souvenirs and Christmas toys will be sold, prepared by residents of border villages, children from orphanages and school children. At one of the stalls, children will have the opportunity to prepare Christmas toys with the help of skilled teachers. In addition, there will be public catering points, as well as the palace of Kaghand Pap (Santa Clause), where children will be able to talk to him”, said the Minister.

According to him, the New Year city will have a unique cultural life. Puppet theater performances and other cultural programs will be organized for children. The opening of the city is scheduled for December 18, which will start with a festive grand parade.

The New Year city will continue its operation until December 3, which will end with a traditional New Year’s concert, where besides the Artsakh creative ensembles, the soloist of the “Capital Cities” Indo-pop group, Sebu will perform as well.

“Usually we consider our festive events over on December 31, and to some extent, Christmas holidays remain under the shade of the New Year holiday. Given this fact, we will also organize a Christmas concert on January 6”, noted Mr. Shahverdyan and added: “we will do our best to give our society more opportunities to take part in cultural events on holidays, and our task is to organize all of this at the highest level”.

David ABAGHYAN