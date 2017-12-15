The complete exercise of the right to Artsakh people’s self-determination is irrevocable: Eduard Sharmazanov

The visit of the delegation led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov to Latvia continues. The delegation is comprised of the RA NA deputies Samvel Farmanyan and Suren Manukyan.

On December 15, the members of the RA parliamentary delegation met with Lolita Čigāne, the Chairperson of the European Affairs Committee of the Latvian Parliament.

The RA NA Deputy Speaker has underlined that Armenia is ready to resume the political dialogue with the EU countries. Touching upon the R A-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed on November 24, he has noted that document outlines the significant developments and steps of the RA-EU cooperation, assuring that Armenia will continue going on through the development of democracy. The RA NA Deputy Speaker expressed hope that Latvia will ratify the Agreement in a very short period.

Talking about the peaceful settlement of the NK problem, the RA NA Deputy Speaker reaffirmed the position of the Armneian side to solve the conflict exclusively through peaceful negotiations and added: “The complete exercise of the right to Artsakh people’s self-determination is irrevocable”

In the course of the meeting the parliamentarians’ cooperation on the international platforms was also referred to. In this context Eduard Sharmazanov noted: “In the settlement of the NK conflict we expect the balanced position of the Latvian side which will not contradict the official position of the Minsk Group and the European Union.”

The RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan also attended the meeting.