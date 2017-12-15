‘Erdogan tries make advantage of situation’: Arman Navasardyan on Trump’s decision

“This can be viewed as one of the most important political events of the year, the reaction already indicates about it”, said Republic of Armenia Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan, referring to US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

According to him, this was one of the most promising and prospective events in international relations.

“Erdogan tries to make use of the situation and brings his aspirations that he holds as a politician forward, he hopes that this will make grounds for him to become the leader of the Muslim world, he dreams to proclaim himself a caliph, such a nonsense. He is able to skillfully take advantage the situation, he gathered more than fifty presidents in Istanbul to criticize Israeli terrorist and anti-Arab policies and take revenge on US policy. He announces that Jerusalem should be declared the capital of Palestine, which is ridiculous, because he cannot forget that Trump’s words have been criticized as a violation of international law and UN resolutions, so now he takes the same path”, added Mr Navasardyan.

What consequences can Trump’s decision bring, according to the Ambassador: “The movement against Israel, I mean Hamas, is not as strong as it was earlier, it will hardly be able to raise the Palestinian people to take part in that movement. As you can see, there are only violent protests, tire-burning, etc., and these are just words, I am almost sure that there will be no specific actions, military operations against Israel”.

Arpine SIMONYAN