Days ago the Minister of Health Care, Levon Altunyan said on “Azatutyun”, that the 25% of 15 year old girls have replied that they have been engaged in sex during anonymous survey, then the Ministry corrected him, noting that they spoke of 25% of boys and 1% of girls.

I do not have a wish to justify the Minister, the person on such a high position should be conscious about what he is talking and how. Especially, when we speak on such gentle, fragile topics. But the discussion afterwards, as always, distracted through other direction – took to a place where hypocrisy and Pharisee blossom. The response is approximately the following: “you are the one who is immoral, you are the one who is spoiled, you and your bosses.” That is, the critics stem from the presumption that being engaged in sex until 15 years old is an immorality, manifestation of spoiledness and pervertedness, and thus the Minister has told something bad about 25% children. However, first and foremost, if the teenager questioned says such thing it does not mean it mirrors the truth. For example, I do not exclude that the boys have said what they wanted and not what they did, inasmuch as pursuant to my conviction, every healthy 15 years old boy considers it extremely wanted (I do not know about girls, ask women.)

But the most important, who said that sex is immorality? Of course, at some age it should not be done, because it can damage the health of teenagers or below, damage their still not-formed organism, it can become a serious psychological injury for the whole life further on. It is also clear that all that is needed to explain to the children. But to connect it with morality or immorality, in my opinion, we should not. Immoral are people, to my perception, who lie to you, who smile at your face and gossip behind you, who do not keep their promises, who solve their personal financial issues by deceiving others. Morality and immorality are not conditioned by sex. Have you not seen virgin deceivers and bribe-takers?

During one of the surveys, a woman in the street told with pride: “I have 3 children, but I have never been engaged in sex.”

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN