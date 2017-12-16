Bako Sahakyan held meeting with premier Karen Karapetyan

On 15 December President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with the Republic of Armenia premier Karen Karapetyan and headed by him governmental delegation that had arrived in Artsakh with a working visit.

A broad spectrum of issues relating to the economic cooperation between the two Armenian states was on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan underlined that high-level economic cooperation with Mother Armenia was one of the most important pillars of the Artsakh Republic development and progress, adding that no effort would be spared for further deepening and enhancing bilateral ties on a consistent basis.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials took part in the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT