Artsakh – a frozen conflict: Armenian Revolutionary Federation representative

“Everyone accepts that the signing of the agreement with the EU was unique. It could have been signed still 4 years ago, if the EU agreed to sign it at least in political part. The signing of suchlike agreement between the EU and the EAEU member state is an important achievement indeed, only the EU states remain to verify that agreement”, explained the representative of Hay Dat and Political Affairs’ Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Kiro Manoyan. Referring to the achievements in Karabakh conflict settlement process, Mr. Manoyan told that no serious progress has been made: “The process of Artsakh issue resolution can be considered a frozen one, although some processes, which guarantee the prevention of the recurrence of the war.”

As regards the proposal of developing an enlarged and comprehensive agreement around NKR issue brought forth by Azerbaijan, Kiro Manoyan noticed that Azerbaijan rushes to fulfill that idea, to be able to speak freely afterwards: “For it to be able to say, if there is an agreement from the part of legal migrants’ readmission, then let us implement that provision. But the advantage of the Armenian side is that an agreement on 3 principles is in place, the issue is a comprehensive 1 package and we should not start to discuss separate issues of the agreement. The fact is, that Azerbaijan does not want to hear about Artsakh status.”

As stated by him, we should make steps towards growing Artsakh population, economic conditions are first and foremost to be created, for the people to be able to move to Artsakh with families.

Arpine SIMONYAN