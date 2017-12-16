Bako Sahakyan met with Gagik Tsaroukyan

On 16 December President Bako Sahakyan met with chairman of the “Prosperous Armenia” party Gagik Tsaroukyan and arrived with him to Artsakh representatives of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe.

A range of issues related to the Europe-Artsakh ties, domestic and foreign policies of our republic were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan underlined that establishing and developing relations with European political parties were among the pivotal directions of Artsakh’s foreign policy.

Armenian and Artsakh parliaments vice-chairmen Mikael Melkumyan and Vahram Balayan, other officials partook at the meeting.

