Foreign tourists spend $9 million in Artsakh in 2016: tourism develops

Throughout the previous year foreign tourists spent in Artsakh $9 million, informs Artsakh Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Sergey Shahverdyan, adding that 50 hotels operate in Artsakh with 1371 beds. “By summarizing the year, we can say that we have 41% growth in the number of tourists, which is a serious achievement. Tourism development is an issue connected with the development of the whole country. From that perspective the cultural events organized by us will contribute to the tourism development”, highlights the Minister. A system of 24 hour information service to the tourists is going to be installed in the upcoming year, called “Tourist Friends.” That service will give the tourists the largest opportunities, starting from information support to the help by the assistant. The tourist, applying to the service representative, will receive assistance by the latter through phone call or in person. The service will work 24 hours. The Minister has also mentioned that it is planned to build guest houses in the villages: “They will first and foremost give the tourists an opportunity to get acquainted with the everyday life of our country closer. Besides, the project will give the village residents an opportunity to have income in the result of tourism activation.”

As stated by Mr. Shahverdyan, the project will regulate a balanced distribution in the incomes acquired from tourism, and all this will encourage the village residents to engage in nature and historical-architectural monuments’ protection.

Davit ABAGHYAN