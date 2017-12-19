‘Spasibo’: Erdogan to Putin: Russo-Turkish honeymoon proceeds

C-400 anti-missile systems to Turkey by Russian credit

Already 7 Putin-Erdogan meetings have taken place this year, moreover, they met 2 times in 2 weeks in November alone. The last meeting of Russo-Turkish negotiations was held a few days ago, in Ankara. The negotiation agenda encompassed issues on the implementation of joint projects within energy field, international issues, including the situation in Middle East and Syrian conflict settlement issues, as well as Jerusalem topic. Under the spotlight was, of course, also the long-awaited issue of selling C-400 anti-missile systems to Turkey by Russia, the transaction of which, most possibly, will be completed in the upcoming days, assured the President of Turkey during the joint press conference with Putin in Ankara. “Our officials will finish all required steps for acquiring C-400 systems during the meeting planned to take place this week. I wish them good luck and am very grateful”, told the Turkish President thanking the President of the Russian Federation in Russian.

It is assumed that Moscow and Ankara settle the last technical hindrances present in the transaction of C-400 anti-missile systems’ acquisition in this phase. Pursuant to Russian media’s information, the hindrances were relative to the financial part of the transaction. “RosTech (РосТех)” company producing the anti-missile systems, nevertheless, was refusing to give a concession on part of prices, suggesting Ankara taking an inter-state loan from Russia in turn.

Still in May the Moscow RBK had announced that the Turkish side does everything to escape the option of taking a loan and not falling under unnecessary financial dependence from Russia. Meanwhile, it becomes clear from Putin’s announcements in Ankara, that, nonetheless, the transaction is taking place by Russian loan’s option. “We ultimately agreed the loan contract which, I am hopeful, will be sign in the upcoming days”, mentioned Putin. According to the Minister of Finances of the Russian Federation, Anton Siluanov, all conditions of the loan are agreed upon and the contract will be signed in the nearest future. The overall financial volume of C-400 systems sold to Turkey amounts to 2 billion USD. The transaction of C-400s within Russo-Turkish negotiations evidently makes Turkey’s ally – United States angry. Washington continues to express concerns over Turkey’s acquisition of C-400s from Russia. Days ago the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs of the U.S., Wes Mitchell mentioned: “Currently our biggest concern connected with Turkey is the behavior, which we see during the latest days, especially towards the local staff hired by us (for working in U.S. diplomatic missions). We continue working with Turkey as our ally and continue expressing concerns over many fields, including C-400s… It is a part of our conversations with Turkey”, told Mr. Mitchell during his speech in Senate Committee hearing.

Rough criticism on NATO and U.S.A.

Official Ankara made rough announcements criticizing NATO and the United States still last month. Furthermore, that these announcements were being made on the background of the meetings with Putin is worth attention. On November, NATO and Turkey faced a controversy, a real scandal broke out. Official Ankara surprisingly withdrew its soldiers from military exercises taking place in Norway, as explained by Erdogan, because of a scandalous incident taken place there. The President of Turkey, particularly, had mentioned that the North-Atlantic Treaty had prepared posters with the images of the supposed enemies before the military exercises, in which his and the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal’s images had appeared. “They have put posters with the images of the enemies, on which Ataturk and I are pictured. I have been informed about this by the Head of the General Headquarter of our Armed Forces and the Minister on European Affairs, Omer Celik. They told they wanted to take our soldiers back from Norway. I told them – at once, without hesitating for a minute, withdraw them. This is not an ally treatment, no such alliance can be in place”, Erdogan told. Hours after this incident, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg apologized officially, mentioning: “It was the result of one person’s individual decision and it does not mirror NATO’s positioning.” Stoltenberg had assured that an investigation was being carried out over what had taken place, to disclose the initiators. NATO, according to official statement, has immediately removed Erdogan’s and Ataturk’s pictures from the list of “supposed enemies”, which, nevertheless, did not leave an influence on the Turkish positioning. “Anyway, we will not participate in those exercises”, had mentioned Erdogan. He had added also, that such topic “cannot pass without an ordinary apology.”

Furthermore, it is known that Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office should have initiated a special investigation relative to the details of the scandalous poster placed during NATO military exercises in Norway. The sole criticism towards NATO did not satisfy Erdogan, he heavily criticized also its strategic partner, the U.S. “The words of Americans do not comply with their actions”, told Erdogan lately, adding, notwithstanding that an administrative staff was changed in Washington, the issues Ankara is concerned with, have not found their solutions in Trump’s rule. “The U.S. has made us upset a lot. They did not fulfill the promises they had given to Turkey after the launch of Syrian crisis. As during Barak Obama’s incumbency, currently as well, the U.S. supports Syrian Kurds, which is unacceptable to us”, Erdogan had complained. Moreover, Erdogan had talked with irony about the fight of the U.S. against the Islamic State, insisting that the Americans support the terrorists in reality. “Your fight exists only in the headlines of your newspapers, in reality, you provide the Islamic State with huge amounts of money”, Erdogan had told, applying to Washington. Days after the rough criticism towards NATO and the U.S., the President of Turkey would fly to Sochi, where it would discuss Syrian crisis together with the leaders of Iran and Russia.

EMMA GABRIELYAN

“Aravot”

16.12.2017