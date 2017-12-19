Bundestag deputy in Yerevan: ‘EU can improve border security with Armenia’

“I am very optimistic about our future relations. Members of the Eastern Partnership should approach the EU standards as much as possible, and therefore receive EU assistance”, referring to the Enhanced and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and EU in November, said German Bundestag deputy Albert Weiler yesterday during a discussion in Yerevan organized by “Konrad Adenauer” foundation.

According to him, Germany and the European Union are ready to assist in the establishment of a legal state and civil society in Armenia: “We believe that we can have stable and lasting friendly relations. Armenia also needs to work with the EU on a clear agenda. In this sense, the signing of the agreement is a great success by which Armenia has a great opportunity to expand its partnership with the EU and implement reforms in different areas”, he noted.

According to the Bundestag deputy, the goal of the EU is to activate the political and economic relations with Armenia, which implies that Armenia’s participation in the EU policy context will be intensified.

“The agreement also promotes peace and stability at the international level. By doing so we can improve border security with Armenia and contribute to the development of cross-border relations. We want to contribute to the security and the development of a legal state”, Albert Wärler assured.

He stated that preliminary discussions were held and, accordingly, the EU intends to activate the dialogue with Armenia in the fields of security and defence: “Parties are willing to defend the principles of international law defined by the UN. Stability in Caucasus is important for us”.