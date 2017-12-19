‘EU not exclude cooperation with Russia’: Albert Weiler on EU-Armenia agreement

“We intend to assist Armenia in its efforts to develop its economic potential”, referring to the Enhanced and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and EU in November, said German Bundestag deputy Albert Weiler yesterday during a discussion in Yerevan organized by “Konrad Adenauer” foundation.

According to him, the process of economic reforms in Armenia will become lighter when our country is able to improve the preconditions for economic development. “The EU intends to promote Armenia’s macroeconomic policy. We need stability in prices and independence of the Central Bank of Armenia. As for the abolition of the visa regime between Armenia and the EU, we have such a goal. Armenia will have that opportunity when the preconditions are met”, the deputy stressed.

Albert Weiler attaches importance to creating favourable conditions for enterprises in Armenia. “In this regard, the EU is ready to cooperate with Armenia. German entrepreneurs expect that Armenia will have a secure economic environment and clear legal and tax conditions. There is still much to do in this sense, though a “tasty” atmosphere is already being observed for foreign investment”.

According to Weiler, Armenia-EU agreement will promote EU investments in Armenia. “We will cooperate with Armenia to carry out the development of SMEs. Handicraft enterprises are especially important. Recently we raised one of the German companies’ interest to “come” to Armenia. This is an example of successful economic dialogue”.

In the context of economic cooperation, the Bundestag deputy also touched upon the concerns that the agreement would hinder the Russian interests.

He stressed: “The EU neighbourhood policy is not directed against any country. This was repeatedly stressed also by Angela Merkel. The EU approach does not exclude cooperation with Russia. I am glad that Armenia is becoming closer with the European Union. We are ready to discuss any questions Russia is concerned about”.