“A nonsense! A complete nonsense and it does not comply with the reality”, replied RPA MP Hermine Naghdalyan, referring to the publications implying that she has complained as if she is bankrupt and cannot pay 2 million AMD for her phone calls.

Information was also published, holding that during a certain period of her being the Vice-president of the Parliament, the fines because of the violation of traffic rules by her service car have not been paid either.