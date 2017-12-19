Germany a keystone in Armenia-EU relations: Armen Ashotyan

‘One of the missions of Armenia-EU agreement is to contribute to the regional stability, which is not possible if the legitimization of the agreement is not realized by the national MPs. The agreement comprises transitional provisions and it should be verified by all 28 members’, explained the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, referring to the Comprehensive and Enlarged Partnership Agreement signed between the Republic of Armenia and the EU, during the discussion organized by “Konrad Adenauer” foundation in Yerevan.

As stated by him, neither the EU and nor Russia has any resources for geo-economic and geopolitical conflict: “The longer Russia-EU confrontation lasts, the more Asia and the U.S. benefit from it. A mentality is being formed among Russia and Europe’s incumbent elite, implying that the process should be returned in its stream.”

Armen Ashotyan was assured that a powerful state like Germany should undertake the role of a “steering locomotive on the road taking Armenia’s European dreams to realization, inasmuch as they respect Germany’s words”: “One of the reasons of Armenia’s success in European history is that Europe should have driving forces also at the level of the national states. I am hopeful, one of those forces will be France, but at the moment, Germany has an irreplaceable significance for the EU’s successful process and Armenia’s partnership.”