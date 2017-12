In the center of Dilijan city, on the side of the inter-state road, the statue of the group of heroes frօm well-known “Mimino” film was placed on July 7, 2011. The statue was placed in Dilijan, inasmuch as driver Rubik, one of the heroes of “Mimino” comedy shot in 1977 was from Dilijan.

The statue has become the beloved place of Armenian and foreign tourists. A lot of people take a “selfie” there. The tourists hold the bronze hands of the statues, because of which they have become yellow.