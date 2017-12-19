I Propose to Organize Exhibition of Armenian Genocide Materials in Germany and in EU Other Countries in 2018: Eduard Sharmazanov

On December 19, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov received the Member of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany, the President of the German-Armenian Forum Albert Weiler, the Head of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation (KAS) Regional Program, Political Dialogue South Caucasus Office Thomas Schrapel and the accompanying persons.

Welcoming the guests, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov assessed effective the current procedure of the Armenian-German cooperation and highlighted the German colleagues’ beneficial work in our country.

The RA NA Vice President expressed his gratitude to the FRG Bundestag for the adoption of the Resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide on 2 June 2016 and in this context touched upon the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by the UN, the 70 years of which will see next year. “I propose to organize exhibition of the Armenian Genocide materials in the Bundestag on the occasion of the 70th jubilee year of the UN,” the RA NA Vice President said.

The interlocutors touched upon the regional concerning issues.

Eduard Sharmazanov presented to the guests the peculiarities of the NK conflict, especially noting: “Artsakh has been separated not from Azerbaijan, but from the Soviet Union within the framework of the same laws, as the remaining countries of the USSR, and part of it is a Member of the European Union today.” In this context the interlocutors emphasized the peaceful settlement of the problem based on the negotiating process, from which, according to the interlocutors, Azerbaijan stubbornly avoids.

The RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov also referred to the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership signed recently and expressed hope that the German Parliament would ratify this important document for Armenia as quick as possible.According to him, Armenia goes on through comparing the relations with the EEU and the EU, but not through opposing them. “Armenia showed that it goes on through democracy, and the institutional reforms should be continuous,” the RA NA Vice President underscored.

The Member of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany, the President of the German-Armenian Forum Albert Weiler thanked Eduard Sharmazanov for the reception and particularly emphasized the cooperation of Germany with Armenia. The German MP considered necessary the peaceful negotiating process of the NK conflict and the diverse efforts directed to that issue.

A number of issues connected with the implementation of the joint programmes were discussed.

