MPs complain: ‘Parliament is not government’s hostage’ – video

The government has invited another extraordinary session in Parliament yesterday. The session started with complaints. First of all, 95 MPs registered, “Yelq” bloc leader Nikol Pashinyan called on the President of the Parliament to be attentive, that number of people were not present in the session: “We should not undertaken the role of a supervisor.”

“Yelq” suggested discussing some laws in a longer time frame. Artak Zeynalyan told Babloyan: “You are responsible for the ordinary activity of the Parliament, the Parliament does not operate normally.”

Edmon Marukyan complained – the Parliament is not the hostage of the government, is it? We discuss constitutional laws, no one has managed to read. He complained that they had been on the session of the State-Legal Committee until 7 p.m. the other day.

“Tsarukyan” alliance MP Naira Zohrabyan joined the complaint: “I understand that the 21st century is an era of artificial intellect, but it has not reached the Republic of Armenia yet. Perhaps the ones who simply press on the button are a lot, I understand that some of them treat the government programs with a sacred fear, but “Tsarukyan” alliance does not treat it with sacred fear.” She said they would not vote in favor of the government plans.

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov, who was heading the session, told that each faction had already confirmed whether they were for or against by their votes: “Only 4 people have voted against.”